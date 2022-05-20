These players are some of the best of the best.

The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced its honorees for its All State and All-Star by Class honors on Thursday, with multiple local athletes being awarded.

Hartshorne’s Bryson Cervantes was named to the Small East team for his efforts during the 2022 season, averaging .466 at the plate on the way to a 17-12 record for the Miners and a regional tournament appearance.

McAlester's Lleyton Bass will also play in the All State games, rounding out the roster for the Large East team. Bass held a .420 average in the leadoff slot for the Buffs this season.

The OBCA All State games are scheduled for June 5 in Enid at David Allen Memorial Park. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. for the Small East vs. West, and 7 p.m for the Large East vs. West.

Cervantes was also named an All-Star by Class in 2A East, and is joined by teammate Caden James, who himself averaged a .329 this year.

Three McAlester Buffaloes were honored as All-Stars by Class for the 5A East Team. Gage Dollins, Bass, and Gage Mullins were all three named to the list for their work this season on helping lead the Buffs to a 5A state tournament berth. The trio accounted for 121 runs and nearly 100 RBIs for the Buffs this season.

Additionally, Mullins — a member of the Choctaw Nation — was also named to the Oklahoma Native All State baseball team as well. The ONASA games will be held in Okmulgee on June 11.

And in Class A, three Stuart players were named as All-Stars by Class. Michael Bolte, Connor Clayton, and Zayne Clark were all awarded for their efforts this season. Stuart racked up 20 wins and a regional tournament appearance with the aid of the endeavors from the trio of Hornets.

Here is a look at the OBCA All State and All-Star by Class teams featuring local athletes:

SMALL EAST ALL STATE

Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha

Drew Sheppard, Roff

Chase Pair, Red Oak

Lex Simon, Tushka

Tyler Voss, Morrison

Mason Ledford, Oktaha

Jameson Ross, Dewar

Taten Rupp, Morrison

Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne

Connor Kuykendall, Dale

Bryson Tuck, Tushka

Kagan Honeycutt, Roff

Kolt Black, Wright City

Jake Taylor, Caney

COACHES

Bill Adam, Liberty

Cody Pair, Red Oak

ALL STAR BY CLASS

5A EAST

Landon Bunch, Collinsville

Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa

Gage Dollins, McAlester

Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley

Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley

Ethan Grimett, Claremore

Gage Mullins, McAlester

Carson Young, Claremore

Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa

Lleyton Bass, McAlester

Chayse Schlormann, Collinsville

Eric Thompson, Bishop Kelley

Kason Rogers, Shawnee

Bauer Brittain, Shawnee

Easton Phillips, Claremore

2A East

Tyler Voss, Morrison

Grant Lollar, Fairland

Taten Rupp, Morrison

Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne

Caden James, Hartshorne

Gabe Hamilton, Oktaha

Tucker Abney, Latta

Mason Ledford, Oktaha

Lance Porter, Preston

Connor Kuykendall, Dale

Haden Fiddler, Caney Valley

Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha

Brody Roe, Morrison

Brandon Welch, Porter Consolidated

Payton Redding, Liberty

B EAST

Ty Jackson, Caney

Houston Patten, Glencoe

Harley Davidson, Tupelo

Michael Bolte, Stuart

Trent Smith, Asher

Telly Nutter, Caney

Connor Clayton, Stuart

Weston Durant, LeFlore

Landon Vogle, Shidler

Jayton Johnson, Coleman

Kagan Honeycutt, Roff

Zayne Clark, Stuart

Ryan Cook, Glencoe

Chase Lloyd, LeFlore

Drew Sheppard, Roff

Tucker Brown, Moss

Garrett Burgess, New Lima

Jake Taylor, Caney

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

