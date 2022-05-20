These players are some of the best of the best.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced its honorees for its All State and All-Star by Class honors on Thursday, with multiple local athletes being awarded.
Hartshorne’s Bryson Cervantes was named to the Small East team for his efforts during the 2022 season, averaging .466 at the plate on the way to a 17-12 record for the Miners and a regional tournament appearance.
McAlester's Lleyton Bass will also play in the All State games, rounding out the roster for the Large East team. Bass held a .420 average in the leadoff slot for the Buffs this season.
The OBCA All State games are scheduled for June 5 in Enid at David Allen Memorial Park. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. for the Small East vs. West, and 7 p.m for the Large East vs. West.
Cervantes was also named an All-Star by Class in 2A East, and is joined by teammate Caden James, who himself averaged a .329 this year.
Three McAlester Buffaloes were honored as All-Stars by Class for the 5A East Team. Gage Dollins, Bass, and Gage Mullins were all three named to the list for their work this season on helping lead the Buffs to a 5A state tournament berth. The trio accounted for 121 runs and nearly 100 RBIs for the Buffs this season.
Additionally, Mullins — a member of the Choctaw Nation — was also named to the Oklahoma Native All State baseball team as well. The ONASA games will be held in Okmulgee on June 11.
And in Class A, three Stuart players were named as All-Stars by Class. Michael Bolte, Connor Clayton, and Zayne Clark were all awarded for their efforts this season. Stuart racked up 20 wins and a regional tournament appearance with the aid of the endeavors from the trio of Hornets.
Here is a look at the OBCA All State and All-Star by Class teams featuring local athletes:
SMALL EAST ALL STATE
Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha
Drew Sheppard, Roff
Chase Pair, Red Oak
Lex Simon, Tushka
Tyler Voss, Morrison
Mason Ledford, Oktaha
Jameson Ross, Dewar
Taten Rupp, Morrison
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne
Connor Kuykendall, Dale
Bryson Tuck, Tushka
Kagan Honeycutt, Roff
Kolt Black, Wright City
Jake Taylor, Caney
COACHES
Bill Adam, Liberty
Cody Pair, Red Oak
ALL STAR BY CLASS
5A EAST
Landon Bunch, Collinsville
Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa
Gage Dollins, McAlester
Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley
Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley
Ethan Grimett, Claremore
Gage Mullins, McAlester
Carson Young, Claremore
Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa
Lleyton Bass, McAlester
Chayse Schlormann, Collinsville
Eric Thompson, Bishop Kelley
Kason Rogers, Shawnee
Bauer Brittain, Shawnee
Easton Phillips, Claremore
2A East
Tyler Voss, Morrison
Grant Lollar, Fairland
Taten Rupp, Morrison
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne
Caden James, Hartshorne
Gabe Hamilton, Oktaha
Tucker Abney, Latta
Mason Ledford, Oktaha
Lance Porter, Preston
Connor Kuykendall, Dale
Haden Fiddler, Caney Valley
Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha
Brody Roe, Morrison
Brandon Welch, Porter Consolidated
Payton Redding, Liberty
B EAST
Ty Jackson, Caney
Houston Patten, Glencoe
Harley Davidson, Tupelo
Michael Bolte, Stuart
Trent Smith, Asher
Telly Nutter, Caney
Connor Clayton, Stuart
Weston Durant, LeFlore
Landon Vogle, Shidler
Jayton Johnson, Coleman
Kagan Honeycutt, Roff
Zayne Clark, Stuart
Ryan Cook, Glencoe
Chase Lloyd, LeFlore
Drew Sheppard, Roff
Tucker Brown, Moss
Garrett Burgess, New Lima
Jake Taylor, Caney
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
