The road to OKC will be paved this week.
Two local teams are taking to the diamond Thursday and Friday in regional tournament play, with two chances to advance to the Class B State Tournament in Oklahoma City.
Stuart and Kiowa will both hit the road as they compete against three other teams in their respective regional tournaments this week.
The No. 13 Hornets are 16-14 on the season, and will be traveling to No. 4 Tupelo alongside No. 14 Smithville and Boswell.
The No. 7 Cowboys are 22-8 on the year, and will be hitting the highway alongside No. 11 Leedy and No. 17 Lookeba-Sickles as the three teams travel to No. 2 Ft. Cobb Broxton.
The regional tournaments are double-elimination tournaments. Regional champions will advance to the state tournament in Game 3 on Thursday. One loss teams will have a chance to battle back to become consolation champions, with that advancement game taking place on Friday.
Tickets for the regional tournaments can be purchased online through GoFan via ossaa.com. All tickets are price at $7 each.
Regionals winners and consolation champions will advance to the 2022 Class B Fall Baseball Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 in Oklahoma City. Quarter and semifinal rounds will be held at Edmond Memorial, and the state championship game will be played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete Class B regional tournament brackets for local teams:
CLASS B
AT TUPELO
THURSDAY
G1: Tupelo vs. Smithville, 2 p.m.
G2: Stuart vs. Boswell, 4 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
FRIDAY
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 2 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AT FT. COBB-BROXTON
THURSDAY
G1: Ft. Cobb-Broxton vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 2 p.m.
G2: Leedy vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
FRIDAY
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 2 p.m.
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.