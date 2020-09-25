The Kiowa Cowboys are among several local teams that will be continuing district play on Friday, with the winners set to advance to regionals.
Here are some scores from around the area:
Class A
District 4
At Byng
Thursday
G1: Vanoss vs. Haileyville/Pittsburg
G2: Byng 16, Haileyville/Pittsburg 0
G3: Byng 16, Vanoss 0
G4: Byng 19, Vanoss 1 (Byng wins district, advances to regionals)
District 10
At Wister
Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)
G1: Wister vs. Preston, noon
G2: Crowder vs. Preston, 2 p.m.
Saturday
G3: Winner vs. Winner, 2 p.m.
G4: If necessary, 4 p.m.
Class B
District 9
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa 6, Stringtown 0
G2: Buffalo Valley 14, Stringtown 4
G3: Buffalo Valley 13, Kiowa 2
Friday
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Kiowa, 3 p.m.
G5: If necessary, 5 p.m.
District 11
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss 11, Kinta 1
G2: Indianola vs. Kinta, 2 p.m.
G3: Moss 14, Indianola 0
G4: Moss 9, Indianola 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.