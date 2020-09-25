Kiowa baseball team

Kiowa coach Justin Wood has a pre-game visit with his team during the opening of district play Thursday. The Cowboys are among several local teams competing on Friday for a chance to advance to regionals.

The Kiowa Cowboys are among several local teams that will be continuing district play on Friday, with the winners set to advance to regionals.

Here are some scores from around the area:

Class A

District 4

At Byng

Thursday

G1: Vanoss vs. Haileyville/Pittsburg

G2: Byng 16, Haileyville/Pittsburg 0

G3: Byng 16, Vanoss 0

G4: Byng 19, Vanoss 1 (Byng wins district, advances to regionals)

District 10

At Wister

Friday (postponed from Thursday due to rain)

G1: Wister vs. Preston, noon

G2: Crowder vs. Preston, 2 p.m.

Saturday

G3: Winner vs. Winner, 2 p.m.

G4: If necessary, 4 p.m.

Class B

District 9

At Kiowa

Thursday

G1: Kiowa 6, Stringtown 0

G2: Buffalo Valley 14, Stringtown 4

G3: Buffalo Valley 13, Kiowa 2

Friday

G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Kiowa, 3 p.m.

G5: If necessary, 5 p.m.

District 11

At Moss

Thursday

G1: Moss 11, Kinta 1

G2: Indianola vs. Kinta, 2 p.m.

G3: Moss 14, Indianola 0

G4: Moss 9, Indianola 0 (Moss wins district, advances to regionals)

