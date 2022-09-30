The Kiowa Cowboys (23-10) roared back after a loss to Ft. Cobb-Broxton on Thursday, rallying to take home the regional consolation crown and advance to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Class B State Tournament.
The OSSAA Class B State Tournament will be held in the Oklahoma City metro, with the quarterfinal and semifinal round to be played at Edmond Memorial, and the championship game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City.
This post will be updated.
