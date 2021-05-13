OKLAHOMA CITY—The Miners fought to the end.
Hartshorne faced off against Dale in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Baseball Tournament at Palmer Field at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City, where the Miners fell 4-2 in a seesaw battle with the Pirates.
The Miners were named as the visiting team on the scoreboard, and wasted no time in getting on base.
After two walks and a hit-by-pitch, Hartshorne loaded up the bases as John Beauchamp stepped up to the plate and knocked a hard-hit sacrifice fly ball to the left field wall to put the Miners on the board first.
The Pirates would find an answer in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.
But Hartshorne responded right back, thanks to the speedy base running from Bryson Cervantes. After stealing second and third, Cervantes made his way to cross the plate after a pitch got away from the catcher and to the backstop.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Pirates found a way to plate two behind RBI knocks. That would ultimately be the difference maker, as both teams battened down the hatches defensively to prevent any further scoring for the remainder of the game.
Cervantes led the Miners with one hit and one run, while Bo Wilkett and Xavier Fraser combined their efforts on the mound and recorded a strikeout each.
The Miners finish the season with a record of 34-7 with district and regional tournament title wins, and a state tournament quarterfinal appearance.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
