The Miners are headed to the big show.
Hartshorne faced off against Central Sallisaw in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament at home, with the Miners taking the 10-0 win to be named regional champions and advance to the state tournament.
After previously beating Central Sallisaw 26-1 in the second game of the tournament, the Tigers battled back to create a rematch with a trip to the top tournament on the line.
John Beauchamp got things started for the Miners in the bottom of the first inning, as he drilled an RBI single that he stretched into a double. Landen Burke followed that up with a fly ball to left for an RBI of his own.
An error would allow another score for the Miners, who found themselves leading 3-0 after the first inning.
Defensive efforts would keep both teams from scoring in the next few innings, until the bottom of the fourth when the Hartshorne bats came alive once again.
Caden James knocked an RBI single, and Beauchamp followed that up with a two-RBI double. Magnum Morris would drill a line drive to center to score two, followed up from a single by Landen Semeski that plated another.
The offensive push would be all that the Miners needed, as they sailed to the victory and advanced to the next round.
Hartshorne will now head to the OSSAA Class 2A State Tournament, scheduled for May 13-14 at Palmer Field at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.