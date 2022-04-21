Ethan Gillespie determinedly stepped up to the plate and took one of the biggest swings he could muster — sending the ball sailing deep into the ebony night sky, never to be seen again.
McAlester (16-15) faced off against Antlers (15-8) in the final game of the opening day of the McAlester Shootout Festival on Thursday, with the Buffs earning the 15-6 walk off win.
Gillespie fittingly got the game started for the Buffs, using an RBI triple to put McAlester on the board first. Gage Dollins added in a sacrifice fly and Bryson Martin contributed a two-run double to give the Buffs the 4-0 lead after the opening inning.
Antlers answered immediately in the top of the second as Kooper Johnson sent a solo home run blast over the centerfield wall to cut into the McAlester lead.
But the Buffs’ bats stayed hot, responding with an RBI knock from Gage Mullins to score again in the bottom of the second. Later, Dollins drilled a ground ball to center that scored two more runs, and Zac Friestad and Caden Lesnau each contributed RBI blasts to put McAlester up 10-1.
The Bearcats began to slowly chip away at the McAlester lead, and would find themselves only down by six runs as the Buffs came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bass and Trent Boatright were the first two batters up and earned a pair of walks to put two runners on the bags. That’s when Gillespie entered the batters box and effectively shut down the game with the walk off win.
Gillespie finished the night going 2-3 with four RBIs, while Dollins and Martin added in three RBIs each, followed by Lesnau, Friestad, and Ganon Mullins combining for three more RBIs.
Ganon Mullins also got the win on the mound, earning three strikeouts in the outing. Jaxon Laureman came in to close the game, and pitched a strikeout himself.
WISTER 9, MCALESTER 7
The Buffs jumped out early, and fought to the end.
McAlester faced off against Wister (20-5) in the opening game of the 2022 McAlester Shootout Festival at Mike Deak Field on Thursday, with the Buffs falling 9-7.
The Buffs didn’t take long to start doing work at the plate at the bottom of the opening inning. Lleyton Bass led off with a triple, and wasn’t on base long as Trent Boatright followed with a sac fly to score the first run.
Ethan Gillespie next put himself on base with a single, and would be scored as the next three batters were walked. McAlester would get one final run courtesy of a Bryson Martin RBI groundout to put the Buffs up 3-0.
McAlester added another run behind an RBI knock from Martin in the bottom of the third inning, plus one more run in the bottom of the fourth that scored off a wild pitch to lead 5-0.
Wister found luck at the plate and cut into the McAlester lead by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth. But the Buffs weren’t fazed, and used yet another RBI double from Martin to extend the lead to 6-2 after five innings.
But the Wildcats continued to chip away, and soon gathered a head of steam. They’d use a massive seven-run inning in the top of the sixth to take an 9-6 lead over the Buffs.
It would all come down to the bottom of the seventh inning. Zac Friestad reached on base after being hit by pitch, and would eventually be moved around the bags and across home plate thanks to Martin and Caden Lesnau putting the ball into play.
But the rally would come up just short, as Wister locked down its defense to seal away the win.
Bass and Martin led the way for the Buffs, going 2-4 each with Martin recording three RBIs. Lesnau and Boatright added in an RBI each.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
