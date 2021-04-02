The Demons hit the ground running, and sprinted their way to a win.
Crowder dueled against Kiowa Friday for a spot in the Pitt 8 Tournament Championship, with the Demons using their red-hot bats to take the 12-0 win.
After quickly working to get to the bottom of the inning, the Demons led off with a single and double to get on the bags. Grady Kitchens followed that up with a deep knock that would result in the two runners scoring and putting Kitchens on second.
Another hit and a sacrifice fly would put the Demons up 4-0 heading into the second inning.
In the top of the second inning, the Cowboys worked at finding an answer. But the Demons used two strikeouts from Royce Florenzano on the mound to retire the side and get back to the bats.
In the bottom of the inning, the Demons bats went to work once again. Crowder used multiple RBI hits from Kitchens, Trevor Chancellor, Austin Ives, Colling Cosper, and James Long to help take a commanding lead — paving the way to the win.
The Demons will advance to face off against Stuart in the Pitt 8 Tournament Championship game at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Cowboys will advance to the third-place game, where they’ll face off against Haileyville at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are the complete scores and updates for the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Kiowa 11, Savanna 1
G3: Haileyville 19, Indianola 4
G4: Stuart 16, Canadian 0
FRIDAY
G5: Savanna, bye to consolation championship
G6: Stuart 5, Haileyville 1
G7: Crowder 12, Kiowa 0
G8: Indianola vs. Canadian, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Savanna vs. Winner G8, 1 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)
G10: Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Crowder vs. Stuart, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.