It all came down to this.
Stuart and Crowder faced off in the championship game of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Saturday, with the Demons taking the 14-4 win the title crown.
The Hornets struck first with a double from Jared McIntosh, who would late score thanks to a shot by Zayne Clark — taking a 1-0 lead to start the game.
In the bottom frame, Royce Florenzano used a lead-off single to put himself on the bags. After a string of walks added in a few runs, Florenzano returned to the plate and hit an RBI double to put the Demons ahead 6-1.
Later, in the bottom of the second inning, the Demons found a rhythm at the bats, with hits by Austin Ives, Collin Cosper and James Long to add three more runs for Crowder.
As the Demons tried to separate further from Stuart, the Hornets used RBIs from Gabe Clayton, Zayne Clark, and Easton Myskey in the next two innings to cut into the deficit and make it a 10-4 Crowder lead heading into the latter innings.
But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Long made his way on base with a single, followed by a walk for Sevryn Mills and a single by Florenzano. Jayden Meaux would then be hit by a pitch, loading up the bags for the Demons.
That’s when Logan Anderson came up to bat, drilling a deep ball into center field to score the winning runs and seal the championship win for Crowder.
HAILEYVILLE 21, KIOWA 20
Neither team was going to go down without a fight.
Kiowa and Haileyville met in a back-and-forth, high-scoring battle in the Pitt 8 Tournament third place game on Saturday, with the Warriors roaring back to take a dramatic 21-20 walk-off win.
Scoring didn’t start until third inning, with Kiowa striking first. But the Warriors answered in the bottom frame, with Walker Wilson knocking an RBI single. After a balk scored another run, Noah Hauff used an RBI single of his own to put Haileyville up 4-1 heading into the fourth.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Cowboys responded with RBI hits from Ian Cole and Jett McClendon to help take at 5-4 lead into the fifth inning.
Kiowa kept up the hits, as Cole returned to bat in the fifth and used another knock to plate three more and extend the Cowboy lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Haileyville put pressure on the Kiowa defense by scoring a run and loading the bases. The Warriors then used a hit and eluded tag outs to tie the game back up. That’s when Delton Cloud, Brian Hauck, and Walker Wilson used successive hits to open up scoring and take a 12-9 lead over the Cowboys heading into the sixth inning.
Kiowa next went to work at the bats in the next frame, and used RBI hits from Cole and Ryan Adams to jump back out ahead of the Warriors as the game began to come down to the wire.
The Warriors responded with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning behind singles from Cloud, Payton Labor, and Turner West to re-take the lead, putting pressure on the Cowboys in the final frame.
However, Kiowa put itself right back into contention as Cole, Corbin Lalli, McClendon, and Cody Scrivner all used RBI hits to tie up the game heading into the bottom of the last inning.
The Warriors put two on the bases into scoring position with one out, and that’s when Hauck stepped up and drilled a deep shot into center field for the walk-off win and third place finish.
SAVANNA 15, INDIANOLA 7
Savanna and Indianola battled it out for the Pitt 8 Tournament consolation championship on Saturday, with the Bulldogs taking the 15-7 win.
The game was scoreless until the top of the second inning when, with two runners on base, Tucker McBane drilled a hard-hit single to put Savanna up 2-0. But Indianola struck back with a run of their own to cut into the lead and trail 2-1 after two.
The Bulldogs answered in the top of the third inning with Ty Hoffman hitting an RBI double into left field, followed by an RBI double by Trent Edwards and a 2RBI triple by Tyler Phillips to put Savanna up 8-1 after three innings.
Later in the fourth inning, Chance Lott lobbed a smacked ball over the fence to get another run back for the Warriors. Indianola continued to chip away at the lead, and found itself trailing 9-4 after five innings.
Both teams began trading runs, leading to a high-intensity seventh inning. But the damage had been done, and the Bulldogs sealed themselves as consolation champions with the win.
Here are the complete scores and updates for the Pitt 8 Baseball Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: Crowder, bye
G2: Kiowa 11, Savanna 1
G3: Haileyville 19, Indianola 4
G4: Stuart 16, Canadian 0
FRIDAY
G5: Savanna, bye to consolation championship
G6: Stuart 5, Haileyville 1
G7: Crowder 12, Kiowa 0
G8: Indianola 8, Canadian 6
SATURDAY
G9: Savanna 15, Indainola 7 (Bulldogs named consolation champion)
G10: Kiowa vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)
G11: Crowder vs. Stuart, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)
