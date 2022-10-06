The Cowboys battled to the finish.
Kiowa faced off against Roff in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fall Baseball State Tournament on Thursday in Edmond, where the Tigers took the 5-0 win.
The Cowboys (22-11) stayed locked in a defensive battle to open the game, using plays from Cooper McClendon, Hunter Boatright, and Cody Scrivner to keep Roff at bay.
But the Tigers (31-0) found a way to break the ice in the bottom of the second inning, using a steal of home by Easton Riddle to take the early 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, Cash Clifft and Boatright drew back-to-back walks to put runners on the bags for the Cowboys. But the Tigers held on to draw the final outs and return to the bats.
Later in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers found an offensive rhythm once again — scoring four runs in the frame to take the 5-0 lead.
The Cowboys continued to battle, putting the ball into play and taking advantage of opportunities on the defensive side of the ball to keep Roff from scoring once again. But the damage was done, and the Tigers held on for the win.
Boatright and Chandler Kelley led the way with a hit each, and Twine Palmer struck out seven in his appearance on the mound.
Derek Hatridge
