The Buffs are one win away.
McAlester (20-17) faced off against the host Grove (27-9) in the final game of the first day of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Regional 8 Tournament on Saturday, withe the Buffs bolting out to an 11-4 win and being one victory away from the state tournament.
Coach Justin Mullins said he was proud of the way his team played and stayed focused throughout the entire game, using the experience they've gathered through the regular season.
"I just thought we stuck to the game plan..That’s what we’ve kind of been doing all year, kind of stress to them that (Grove is) not going to be near as battle tested as we’ve been with our schedule,” Mullins said. “We’ve got such a tough schedule and things just haven’t gone our way toward the end. But I told the kids ‘you keep pecking away, things will eventually fall your way,’ and today we did a good job of that. I'm just really proud of them."
The game was locked in a tense scoreless battle until the top of the third inning when Gage Mullins hit a quick-flying ball to left that resulted in two scores for the Buffs. Ethan Gillespie later scored on a passed ball to give McAlester a 3-0 lead.
After adding a run in the top of the fourth, Grove struck back by putting itself on the board with an RBI double. But the Buffs stayed undeterred, and responded with a four-run top of the fifth to extend out to an 8-1 lead.
Grove later notched two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut into the McAlester lead. But as the Buffs got back to the bats, they'd continue their offensive stride.
Caden Lesnau had a hard-hit double that scored two runs, and would later score himself after an error to extend the lead out to eight runs. Grove got one back in the bottom of the inning, but McAlester locked it down defensively to seal away the win.
“The job’s not done. That’s the thing we’ve got to preach to them right now,” Mullins said. “We’ve got to win one more to clinch out ticket. It’s been our goal all year for these seniors to send them out the right way, and we have an opportunity to do that.”
Martin led the way for the Buffs, going 2-3 with an RBI, while Friestad and Mullins combined for three RBIs. Lesnau and Ethan Watkins combined for three strikeouts on the mound.
McAlester will next face off against Grove at 2 p.m. on Sunday. A win for the Buffaloes will advance them to the state tournament, while a win for the Ridgerunners will force a winner-takes-all third game.
“We’re going to sit down and talk to them tonight, and just kind of say ‘hey, you’ve got to go treat it just like it’s 0-0,” Mullins said. “And come back here tomorrow and go finish it off."
MCALESTER 12, DURANT 0
The Buffs started early, and never stopped.
McAlester faced off against Durant in the second game of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Regional 8 Tournament at Grove on Saturday, with the Buffs taking the 12-0 run-rule win and knocking the Lions out of the playoffs.
The Buffs led off the game with Lleyton Bass drawing a walk. He wouldn't be on the bases long as Trent Boatright drilled an RBI single to give McAlester the lead.
In the second inning, the Buffs blew the doors open. Zac Friestad scored on a wild pitch, and back-to-back walks scored two more. Ethan Gillespie then had a hard-hit ground ball into play that scored another, and the was followed up by another run via a walk to give McAlester the 6-0 lead after two innings.
In the top of the third inning, Boatright nabbed an RBI single to get the bats going once again. Later with the bags loaded, Gage Dollins obliterated a line drive to right, scoring three runs to push the lead to 10-0.
McAlester added two more runs for good measure the next inning, and used solid defense to secure away the win.
Boatright and Dollins led the way for the Buffs with a combined six RBIs, with Cale Prather earning the win on the mound.
Next up for the Buffs, they'll face host Grove in a best-of-three series — with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
