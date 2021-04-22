The Buffs got off to a hot start.
McAlester faced off with Claremore in the first day of the McAlester Shootout on Thursday, with the Buffs taking the 10-2 win.
As the two teams battled at the plate early, the Buffs put together a string of hits to find themselves leading 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
After putting multiple McAlester players on the bags, Ethan Gillespie drilled a hard-hit ball into the outfield to score two more and put more distance between the Buffs and the Zebras.
In the fifth inning, the Buffs kept finding ways to put themselves on base. After loading up the bags, Gage Mullins stepped up to the plate and promptly sent the baseball sailing into the outfield — scoring two runs and enforcing the run rule.
The Buffs will return for day two of the McAlester Shootout on Friday, when they’ll face off against Shawnee.
Here are the results and upcoming games for the McAlester Shootout:
THURSDAY
G1: Shawnee 8, Claremore 5
G2: McAlester 10, Claremore 2
FRIDAY
G1: Shawnee vs. Red Oak, 3 p.m.
G2: Shawnee vs. McAlester, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G1: Fort Gibson JV vs. McAlester JV, 10 a.m.
G2: Fort Gibson vs. McAlester, 12:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.