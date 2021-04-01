The Buffalo bats couldn’t be stopped.
McAlester faced off against Jay in the opening game of the Ft. Gibson Tournament, with the Buffs taking the demanding 12-4 win thanks to a fifth-inning batting bonanza.
The Buffs jumped out to the lead early, putting themselves ahead 3-2 after three innings. They added another run in the top of the fourth courtesy of a shot by Greg Quintana to score Blake Martin.
The Bulldogs were able to respond with a run of their own to shave into the Buffs’ lead, but a strikeout from Cale Prather and work by the McAlester infield held off any other threats.
That’s when the Buffs returned back to the bats and left no doubt about the final score. After Gage Mullins made his way to the bags, a single by Ethan Gillespie plated his teammate.
The hits became contagious, as did the scoring, and after knocks from Gage Dollins, Trent Boatright, Zac Friestad, Caden Lesnau, and more, McAlester sent eight runners across home plate to put themselves ahead 12-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning with the threat of a run-rule, Quintana nabbed a hard-hit ball at the warning track to notch the first out. The Bulldogs then used an RBI single to try to cut into the lead and avoid the run-rule. But a throwout and a strikeout ended the threat and sealed the win.
McAlester advances to play against Red Oak at 5 p.m. in the second round of the winners bracket.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
