The Buffs started early, and never stopped.
McAlester faced off against Durant in the second game of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Regional 8 Tournament at Grove on Saturday, with the Buffs taking the 12-0 run-rule win and knocking the Lions out of the playoffs.
The Buffs led off the game with Lleyton Bass drawing a walk. He wouldn't be on the bases long as Trent Boatright drilled an RBI single to give McAlester the lead.
In the second inning, the Buffs blew the doors open. Zac Friestad scored on a wild pitch, and back-to-back walks scored two more. Ethan Gillespie then had a hard-hit ground ball into play that scored another, and the was followed up by another run via a walk to give McAlester the 6-0 lead after two innings.
In the top of the third inning, Boatright nabbed an RBI single to get the bats going once again. Later with the bags loaded, Gage Dollins obliterated a line drive to right, scoring three runs to push the lead to 10-0.
McAlester added two more runs for good measure the next inning, and used solid defense to secure away the win.
Boatright and Dollins led the way for the Buffs with a combined six RBIs, with Cale Prather earning the win on the mound.
Next up for the Buffs, they'll face host Grove in a best-of-three series — with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
