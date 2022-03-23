The Buffs couldn't be stopped.
McAlester (6-4) took on Will Rogers (1-5) in the second game of a double header at Mike Deak Field on Wednesday, with the Buffs notching an 18-1 win.
Ethan Gillespie got things started with an RBI single. The Buffs would then take advantage of some miscues by the defense to lead 4-0 after the opening inning.
In the bottom of the second, the Buffs continually loaded up the bases and put pressure on the Ropers. As the runs began to add up, Lleyton Bass drilled a double that plated two, followed by a triple from Gillespie that added three more.
Gage Mullins later added in an RBI single, followed by an RBI triple from Ayden Shumway to put the Buffs out front 17-0.
The Ropers answered with a run in the top of the third, but the Buffs responded in kind in the bottom of the inning with an RBI knock from Jaxon Lauerman as McAlester sealed away the win.
Next up for the Buffs, they'll travel to face the competition at the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Claremore and Pryor this Thursday through Saturday.
MCALESTER 16, WILL ROGERS 0
The Buffs wasted no time in getting to work at the plate.
McAlester hosted Will Rogers in the first game of a double header on Wednesday, with the Buffs rocketing out to a 16-0 win.
Ethan Gillespie got things going in the bottom of the first with a hard hit RBI single. Gage Mullins followed that up with a RBI single of his own to put McAlester up 2-0.
The hits kept coming with knocks from Trent Boatright and Seth Sam on the way to a 7-0 lead after the first inning.
After adding a run in the bottom of the second, the Buffs took to the bats in the bottom of the third once again. McAlester loaded up the bases and presented problems at the plate for the Ropers' pitching staff, resulting in multiple runs for the Buffs.
A sacrifice fly from Caden Lesnau next scored another, and singles from Boatright and Zac Friestad resulted in two more as the Buffs led by 16 heading into the next inning.
The McAlester defense held up its end of the bargain, and the game was called after three and a half innings.
Sam led the way on the mound, striking out eight in the outing. Offensively, the Buffs combined for 16 runs off 11 hits with 11 RBIs.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
