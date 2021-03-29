One swing of the bat made all the difference.
McAlester hit the road to face off against Collinsville in district play, with the Buffs using the power of their bats and a grand slam to take the 8-7 win.
It didn’t take long for the scoring to get started for the Buffs, with a home run by Ethan Gillespie that helped put McAlester on the board first.
But the Cardinals had an answer, with both teams later finding themselves tied at 3-3 after three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Collinsville bats found purchase, hitting two home runs on the way to a 6-3 lead after four innings.
McAlester loaded up the bases in the top of the fifth, but back-to-back strikeouts would bring up Gillespie in the two-out situation. The Buffs’ worries would soon be melted away however, as Gillespie nailed a grand slam over the left field side to take the 7-6 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Fired up from the offensive onslaught, the Buffs defense did its work on the other side to hold on to the lead heading into the later innings.
In the final inning, McAlester once again worked at the plate to try to get more separation away from the Cardinals. With two outs, Blake Martin knocked an RBI single to score Zac Friestad and extend the Buffs lead as they made their way into the final frame.
Collinsville was able to load up the bases, and a sacrifice fly would plate one for the Cardinals. But Gillespie would chase down an errant foul ball to nab two outs and put pressure on the home team. That’s when Lleyton Bass chased down a high-flying ball to end the game and seal the win.
The Buffs finished with eight runs on nine hits, with Gillepsie leading the way and going 3-3 with two home runs.
McAlester will next return home on Tuesday to face off against Collinsville again at Mike Deak Field at 6 p.m.
