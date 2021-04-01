McAlester battled with Red Oak in the second round of the Ft. Gibson Tournament on Thursday, but the Buffs eventually fell 9-1 to the Eagles.
The Eagles struck first, plating two to take the early lead over McAlester. But the Buffs stayed focused, and a sacrifice fly from Bryson Martin cut into the Red Oak lead — making it a 2-1 deficit after the top of the fourth inning.
But in the bottom of that inning, the Eagles made their way onto the bags, and used multiple hits to score seven runs to get some separation from the Buffs. That would end up being the difference maker, as Red Oak used the inning to take the win.
McAlester will next play at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against the loser between Sperry and Verdigris.
MCALESTER 12, JAY 4
The Buffalo bats couldn’t be stopped.
McAlester faced off against Jay in the opening game of the Ft. Gibson Tournament on Thursday, with the Buffs taking the demanding 12-4 win thanks to a fifth-inning batting bonanza.
The Buffs jumped out to the lead early, putting themselves ahead 3-2 after three innings. They added another run in the top of the fourth courtesy of a shot by Greg Quintana to score Blake Martin.
The Bulldogs were able to respond with a run of their own to shave into the Buffs’ lead, but a strikeout from Cale Prather and work by the McAlester infield held off any other threats.
That’s when the Buffs returned back to the bats and left no doubt about the final score. After Gage Mullins made his way to the bags, a single by Ethan Gillespie plated his teammate.
The hits became contagious, as did the scoring, and after knocks from Gage Dollins, Trent Boatright, Zac Friestad, Caden Lesnau, and more, McAlester sent eight runners across home plate to put themselves ahead 12-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the inning with the threat of a run-rule, Quintana nabbed a hard-hit ball at the warning track to notch the first out. The Bulldogs then used an RBI single to try to cut into the lead and avoid the run-rule. But a throwout and a strikeout ended the threat and sealed the win.
