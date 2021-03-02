There’s no place like home.
After starting the season on the road, McAlester welcomed Durant to Mike Deak Field for the home opener on Tuesday — with the Buffs recording the 12-2 run-rule win.
Bryson Martin got the nod on the mound for McAlester, and recording two strikeouts to help retire the side and strand three runners on the bag.
In the bottom of the opening frame, the Buffs didn’t take long before they got their bats swinging. Lleyton Bass reached on an error, followed up by a walk for Trent Boatright put two McAlester runners on with no outs.
Gage Dollins next took to the bags with the aid of an error, scoring Bass. That’s when Gage Mullins knocked a single that send out Boatright to the plate, putting McAlester up by a pair of runs.
After a lengthy at-bat by Bryson Martin that would advance the two runners into scoring position, Ethan Gillespie drilled a speedy ball to left field that would result in the two Buffs scoring and a 4-0 McAlester lead after the first inning.
In the bottom of the second inning, Greg Quintana used a passed ball to slide in under the would-be tag — effectively adding on to the Buffs’ score. Dollins next sent a ball sailing toward right field to score another runner for McAlester.
Mullins would later add another run, and Seth Sam sent in two more with a deep hit to center field. Blake Martin would plate Sam, and as the Buffs started through the order once again, and McAlester found themselves ahead 10-0 after two innings.
Durant would add a pair of runs on a passed ball in the top of the third, but Dollins knocked a single followed by Bryson Martin with a center field line drive to put more distance between the Buffs and the Lions.
McAlester kept the same energy with stifling work in the field and red-hot work at the plate to gift the home fans with the win.
Bryson Martin finished with seven strikeouts and allowed only a single hit. The Buffs, meanwhile, combined for 12 runs on just five hits with no errors.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
