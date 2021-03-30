The Buffs stayed fighting.
McAlester hosted Collinville for the back end of the district series, with the Buffs falling to the Cardinals 7-1 on Tuesday.
The Buffs wasted no time in getting three quick outs at the top of the Collinsville order to send McAlester to the bats. Lleyton Bass led off with a double, and Ethan Gillespie would later use a hard-hit single to send Bass home and give McAlester the early lead.
But in the top of the second inning, Collinsville answered with two runs of its own to jump out 2-1 in front of the Buffs after two innings.
The Cardinals hit a single to start the third inning, but the Buffs defense quickly dispatched the with a strikeout from Trent Boatright and throw outs from the infield to end the side.
The Buffs continued to keep the Cardinals at bay throughout the innings as the two teams battled it out. But in the top of the sixth inning, Collinsville used a pair of singles to plate two more.
The Cardinals added three more runs in the top of the seventh, but the Buffs dispatched any more threats to put themselves back to the bats. Bass and Seth Sam knocked back-to-back singles to put pressure on their opponents, but the Cardinals ended the the threat to take the win.
Boatright finished the day with four strikeouts and only two walks, while Sam added a strikeout in relief. Bass led the way for the Buffs bats, going 2-3 at the plate.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will travel to Ft. Gibson for tournament play on Thursday, opening against Jay at 12 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
