EDMOND—The Buffs weren’t going down without a fight.
McAlester (21-19) battled it out with Piedmont (31-8) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, where the Buffs fell in a heated 6-5 back-and-forth nail biter.
Coach Justin Mullins was emotional and beaming with pride as he lauded the efforts of his team on the state’s biggest stage.
“I’m telling you, they fought their tails off today. I can’t put words into how proud of them I am,” he said. "There’s a lot of stuff they had to overcome, and the resiliency of that bunch right there is unbelievable. It’s like we told them, they can never take away the 2022 regional championship that we’re going to put one the board somewhere. And hopefully like we did in (1994), that they can say we started a run again. They’ll be etched into history forever.”
“It’s a sad day, I know, for the boys,” Mullins continued. “But it’s great strides for this program.”
Piedmont exploded out of the gate in the opening frame, using a two-run homer over the left field wall to claim an early 3-0 lead. But that’d be all they got as the Buffs locked it down defensively the next few innings to hold the Wildcats in striking distance.
And in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Buffs opened the flood gates at the plate.
Ethan Gillespie and Gage Mullins hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, and Gage Dollins used a well-played bunt to load up the bags for the Buffs. Piedmont then tried to pick off Gage Mullins at second, but an errant throw found its way into the outfield instead, scoring a run for McAlester
Bryson Martin next hit a single to fill up the bases once again, and a walk for Seth Sam scored another. That’s when Lleyton Bass stepped up to the plate and drilled a ground ball down the first base line to score two and put McAlester in the 4-3 lead.
That score held until the top of the sixth inning, where Piedmont answered with three more runs to retake the lead at 6-4.
But the Buffs were determined to fight until the end. In the bottom of the seventh and with two outs, Gage Mullins blasted a double to put himself in scoring position. That was followed by a hard-hit ball down the third base line from Dollins, resulting in a score and McAlester trimming the deficit down to one.
The Wildcats would find a way to quell the threat however, sealing away the win.
Mullins said that although the result wasn’t what they wanted, these Buffs have made their mark in McAlester history. He specifically mentioned every senior player by name, saying how they were going to leave a big hole to fill — but he’s grateful to have been a part of their journeys since the beginning.
“I’ve coached them since they were little. The funny thing is, I can still see them play as seniors and remember they still have some of the same quirks they did when they were seven,” Mullins smiled as he reminisced. “It’s not just me, the parents were by us the whole way.”
Mullins also shared his gratitude to the parents, fans, and community of McAlester for being behind this team all season long. Baseball is the latest team to continue to bring pride back to the town, and he’s excited for the future.
“We’ve got great parents, and we’ve got a great community that supports us in everything we do,” Mullins said. “And hopefully we can just continue to keep doing it, continue to making the city proud and the parents proud.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
