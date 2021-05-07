The Buffs battled to the end.
McAlester faced off against Bishop Kelley in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional baseball tournament at Mike Deak Field on Monday, where the Buffs fell 10-1 to the Comets.
Bishop Kelley struck first, jumping out to a quick lead. The Buffs would battle and put the ball into play, but the Comets found a way to hold them off and keep them from cutting into the deficit.
Later in the sixth inning, Bryson Martin led off with a double to left field, which was followed by Ethan Gillespie knocking a single which resulted in Martin crossing the plate for the score.
But the Comets would be able to hold off any further threat, taking the win over the Buffs.
Mcalester finishes the season with a record of 18-14, with an appearance in the regional tournament finals.
MCALESTER 16 EDISON 2
The Buffs came for revenge.
McAlester faced off against Tulsa Edison for the second time during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A baseball regionals at Mike Deak Field on Friday, with the Buffs taking the dominant 16-2 win.
After dropping a competitive game to the Eagles in the first game of the tournament on Thursday, the Buffs made sure it wasn't going to happen twice.
An RBI single by Bryson Martin got things going for the Buffs in the first inning, followed by a sacrifice fly ball from Ethan Gillespie to give McAlester the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Buffs unloaded a barrage at the plate. A single by Zac Friestad would lead to a run scored, followed by a hard-hit single by Blake Martin to score two more.
That’s when Gage Mullins stepped up to the plate, drilling a dinger over the center field wall. Not to be outdone by his teammate, Gillespie immediately followed that up with a moon shot of his own over center field as the Buffs took a commanding 9-0 lead.
Later, the Eagles gained a run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Buffs responded once again with another seven-run bottom of the inning — leaving no doubt and propelling McAlester to the win.
The Buffs will next take on Bishop Kelley at 6:30 p.m. at Mike Deak Field.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
