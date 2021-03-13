Once the Buffs got started, they couldn’t be stopped.
McAlester hosted Eufaula in a Saturday afternoon tilt at Mike Deak Field, where the Buffs notched the dominant 16-2 win over the Ironheads.
Blake Martin took to the mound for the Buffs, as he and the defense made quick work to change sides and keep things scoreless into the bottom of the opening frame. As McAlester took to the bats, Bryson Martin and Gage Mullins drilled back-to-back doubles to put the Buffs up 1-0 after the first inning.
The Ironheads struck back in the top of the second inning, and consecutive hits put Eufuala on the high side as McAlester stepped back up to the plate.
That’s when the Buffs found a rhythm from the batters box, and the hits became contagious. Lleyton Bass recorded an RBI with a single to center, and as the Buffs loaded up the bases, Mullins returned to drill a ball to deep center and clearing the bags for McAlester.
Caden Lesnau followed that up with an RBI double of his own, and McAlester found itself leading 8-2 heading into the third inning.
Blake Martin and the Buffs returned to the field and, amped from the performance in the previous inning, kept the Ironheads at bay and didn’t allow a runner past second base to retire the side.
As the Buffs returned to home plate, the hits continued to stack up through the McAlester lineup. Bryson Martin notched an RBI single, and Mullins and Ethan Gillespie knocked back-to-back RBI doubles to help distance the Buffs away from Eufaula on the scoreboard 13-2 after three innings.
After keeping Eufaula scoreless once again in the top of the fourth, Gage Dollins and Bryson Martin put themselves on the bags and into scoring position, with Dollins scoring on a passed ball to increase the McAlester lead.
The scoring would continue as the Buffs capitalized on every opportunity they were given, leading to the Saturday afternoon win at home.
Mullins finished the day 3-3 with five RBIs, while Bryson Martin also finished 3-3 as the Buffs recorded 16 runs on 10 hits with only a single error. Meanwhile, Blake Martin ended his time on the mound with four strikeouts and allowing only one walk in five innings.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
