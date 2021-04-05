It was a banner day for the Buffs bats.
McAlester hosted Tulsa Memorial in a district doubleheader on Monday at Mike Deak Field, with the Buffs taking wins of 31-0 and 12-1 to take a pair of district victories.
In the first game, McAlester started with Lleyton Bass and Gage Dollins reaching base, and Ethan Gillespie used a triple to score his two teammates. That ignited the Buffs at the plate, with McAlester finding itself ahead 10-0 after the first inning.
In the second inning, McAlester once again kept its rhythm at the bats. A single by Zac Friestad and a pair of walks opened up the scoring once again, followed by another hard hit by Gillespie to add another.
The hitting became contagious for the Buffs, concluding with an inside-the-park home run by Ethan Watkins that was the cherry on top. The hitting was aided by Bryson Martin’s pitching performance, with the Buff striking out five in the no-hitter win.
In the second game, Memorial struck first by plating one to start the frame. But the Buffs defense quickly erased any other threats to put itself back to the plate.
Gillespie continued his red-hot hitting streak by sending a ball soaring over the center field fence, followed by a Bryson Martin single to put the Buffs up 3-1.
McAlester followed up that performance with a 2RBI double by Gage Mullins to add to the Buffs lead in the bottom of the second.
In the third inning, McAlester unloaded once again, with hits from Blake Martin, Caden Lesnau, Dollins, and Trent Boatright to help seal away the 12-1 win for the Buffs.
The Buffs will be rewarded with a few days of rest before returning to action back at Mike Deak Field on Friday to face off against rival Ada at 5 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.