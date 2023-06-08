When players arrived to southeastern Oklahoma for the Junior Sunbelt Classic, they were assigned to stay in the homes of strangers — but a week later departed the tournament as family.
Yvonne Allford said the housing situation for players played an important role in creating a one-of-a-kind experience during the baseball tournament that brought highly recruited high school juniors to McAlester and other sites from 1997 to 2019.
“It’s just such a unique experience hosting, and there’s no other tournament around like it,” she said. “The whole bringing them into your home and making those connections is what is so special.”
Allford said she and her family hosted players from Arizona for a few years, then Missouri for the years leading up to the last installment in 2019. Baseball has been a big part of life for the Allford family, so volunteering to house players was an easy decision.
And those connections last long after the players have departed southeast Oklahoma. Allford said she’s in touch with many of her former Sunbelt players, including Allante Hall — who went on to play catcher in the Minnesota Twins minor league system.
“There’s several I am (in touch with)…but that’s the one I keep up with the most,” Allford said. “There’s a special connection. I think that’s the most important thing our family received from it.”
“You do grow from it too,” she added.
Larry Barnett has also been a long-time host, mostly keeping players from Team Texas. He said he too is still in contact with many that called his house home for a week in June.
“I keep up with my cell phone. I’ve got 20 kids in my cell phone, (and) on Facebook I follow the nice stories. I kept Luken Baker and Beau Ridgeway, they were both really really good friends. Luken ended up going to TCU and Beau ended up going to University of Texas.”
Baker was called up to the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals, making his MLB debut and earning his first major league hit in a June 4 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Barnett said former players will let he and his wife Pam know when they’ll be playing close, and invite their host parents to come catch a game.
“Well, the best memories as far as the host family is when they call you,’ We’ll have two tickets for you and Pam,’ he said. “You know, that’s pretty special.”
Allford said she and her family were discussing their Sunbelt family during her daughter’s wedding last weekend. Allford’s children grew up hosting these players, and it created a bond that still lasts all these years later.
“We were just reminiscing about the friendships that you create,” she said. “When they come in off that bus, you don’t know what you’re going to have…their families are leaving them in our hands, and hoping they’re left with good families.”
And she added that seeing their new sons be successful at the Sunbelt and beyond are memories that she will always cherish.
“Cheering them on and watching them win that championship that year, that was just so much fun,” Allford said. “That was my most memorable (moment). That was probably the funnest time for our family.”
