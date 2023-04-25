The Miners wanted to leave no doubt.
Hartshorne hosted Okemah in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association postseason bi-district action on Monday, where the Miners blasted out of the gate on the way to a 16-0 win to be named district champions.
The Miners struck first in the opening frame as Kelby Thomason scored on a wild pitch. Caleb Hatcher added in an RBI double, giving Hartshorne the early 2-0 lead.
In the top of the second inning, Hayden Morris used his base-running to score on another wild pitch, and a ground ball put into play by Brennen Kendrick resulted in three more runs.
Malachi Sunagoowie later stepped up to the plate, mashing a tater over the left field wall for the three-run homer to lead 9-0.
The Miners had captured all the momentum, and continued to use it to their advantage. They loaded up the bases before Gus Miller was walked, scoring another run. Kendrick added a three-run RBI double, and Thomason followed with an RBI single to give Hartshorne the 14-0 lead after two innings.
In the third, an RBI double from Jackson Moody was the final nail — sealing away the run-rule win as the Miners were named district champions.
Kendrick led the way at the plate with five RBIs, followed by Sunagoowie with three, Moody with two, and Hatcher and Thomason with one RBI each. Hatcher also got the win on the mound, striking out three in his appearance.
With the district title win, the Miners now advance to the OSSAA Class 2A regional tournaments scheduled for May 4-6.
HARTSHORNE 13, OKEMAH 5 (First game)
Hartshorne faced off against Okemah in postseason bi-district action on Monday, where the Miners jumped out early to a 13-5 win.
Jackson Moody got the nod on the mound, throwing three strikeouts to the first three batters to set the tone. In the bottom of the inning, Moody got the Miners going at the bats as he led off with a triple — later scoring on a wild pitch to give Hartshorne the 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Hayden Morris and Gus Miller were walked while Brett Lindley nabbed a single, filling up the bases for the Miners. Moody followed with a two-run RBI single, and was later scored on an RBI single from Kendrick to make it a 4-0 game.
Okemah answered in the top of the third, scoring three runs to trim the Hartshorne lead to one. But the Miners punched right back with a five-run bottom of the inning to lead 9-3.
The Panthers looked to trim up the deficit, scoring two runs in the next two at-bats. But the Miners answered with three more runs of their own to lead 12-5 after five innings.
Hartshorne added one more run in the bottom of the sixth, sealing away the win.
Moody led with five RBIs in the game, followed by Kendrick, Miller and Kelby Thomason with an RBI each. Moody also got the win on the mound, striking out nine in the appearance.
