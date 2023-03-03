WILBURTON — Fifth-ranked Preston outlasted Hartshorne in a physical matchup.

The 2A-No. 18 Lady Miners traded buckets down the stretch but came up just shy as Preston took a 49-45 win the area championship Friday night in Wilburton. 

Preston (24-5) advances to the state tournament, set to start Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City with brackets to be announced later.

Hartshorne (17-7) will play Saturday against No. 11 Okemah (24-4) in the consolation final at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wiburton for a spot at the state tournament.

Hartshorne struck first with Jayda Moore finding Brooke Surginer in the paint before Preston answered with a runner and a free throw.

Alanna Williams came right back with a corner three, before Sofia Camp got a corner deep ball from the other side on the next possession.

Preston came back to tie the game at 11-11 through the opening quarter and continued the run in the second with bucket in the lane and a right-wing three.

Williams answered with a baseline runner before both teams traded buckets.

After Preston drilled a three, Hartshorne answered with Moore hitting a runner to start a quick five-point run for Hartshorne. 

But Preston finished with the final four points of the half on the way to a 25-20 advantage at the break.

Preston shot 10-for-22 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep in the first half, while Hartshorne went 8-for-25 from the field and 3-for-7 from deep.

Williams — who led Hartshorne with 19 points, three rebounds and two steals — started the second half with a layup through contact, plus the and-one free throw to tie the game at 25-25.

Preston answered by converting a steal for a layup before Moore hit another runner and Lexis Vicars found Surginer in the paint for a bucket.

Preston hit another deep and a layup before Williams drilled a right-wing three to pull Hartshorne with 36-32 heading into the final stanza.

Both teams traded buckets for most of the final quarter before Moore hit a right-wing three to pull Hartshorne within 47-45 with 50 seconds remaining. 

But Preston hit two free throws and dribbled out a lot of clock on the way to the win.

Surginer finished with nine points, three rebounds and three steals, while Moore had seven points.

