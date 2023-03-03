WILBURTON — Fifth-ranked Preston outlasted Hartshorne in a physical matchup.
The 2A-No. 18 Lady Miners traded buckets down the stretch but came up just shy as Preston took a 49-45 win the area championship Friday night in Wilburton.
Preston (24-5) advances to the state tournament, set to start Tuesday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City with brackets to be announced later.
Hartshorne (17-7) will play Saturday against No. 11 Okemah (24-4) in the consolation final at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wiburton for a spot at the state tournament.
Hartshorne struck first with Jayda Moore finding Brooke Surginer in the paint before Preston answered with a runner and a free throw.
Alanna Williams came right back with a corner three, before Sofia Camp got a corner deep ball from the other side on the next possession.
Preston came back to tie the game at 11-11 through the opening quarter and continued the run in the second with bucket in the lane and a right-wing three.
Williams answered with a baseline runner before both teams traded buckets.
After Preston drilled a three, Hartshorne answered with Moore hitting a runner to start a quick five-point run for Hartshorne.
But Preston finished with the final four points of the half on the way to a 25-20 advantage at the break.
Preston shot 10-for-22 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep in the first half, while Hartshorne went 8-for-25 from the field and 3-for-7 from deep.
Williams — who led Hartshorne with 19 points, three rebounds and two steals — started the second half with a layup through contact, plus the and-one free throw to tie the game at 25-25.
Preston answered by converting a steal for a layup before Moore hit another runner and Lexis Vicars found Surginer in the paint for a bucket.
Preston hit another deep and a layup before Williams drilled a right-wing three to pull Hartshorne with 36-32 heading into the final stanza.
Both teams traded buckets for most of the final quarter before Moore hit a right-wing three to pull Hartshorne within 47-45 with 50 seconds remaining.
But Preston hit two free throws and dribbled out a lot of clock on the way to the win.
Surginer finished with nine points, three rebounds and three steals, while Moore had seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.