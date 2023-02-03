The Miners are heading back to the diamond.
Hartshorne will be making its return to the baseball field this spring as it readies for its 2023 schedule.
The Miners will open the season at home on March 2 as they face off against fellow local Indianola. They’ll also host another local matchup with Canadian on March 6.
Hartshorne will hit the road during spring break to battle the competition at the Broken Bow Festival March 13-15. The road trip will continue into the next week, with games at Wilburton and Heavener.
The Miners return home to face Red Oak and Savanna March 24 and 27, and will take to Atoka for the Wampus Cats’ annual woodbat tourney March 30-April 1.
Hartshorne will later host part of its own tournament, teaming up with Gowen Mountain rival Wilburton for the Coal Mining Tournament April 6-8.
The Miners will see Senior Day and the final home game April 20 against Wilburton, and will round out the regular season on April 21 on the road against Coalgate.
Hartshorne’s postseason will begin April 27-28 with district play, with regional and state tournament play to follow.
Here is the 2023 Hartshorne baseball schedule:
March 2 vs. Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
March 3 vs. Clayton/Moyers, 4:30 p.m.
March 6 vs. Canadian, 4:30 p.m.
March 7 vs. Antlers, 4:30 p.m.
March 9 at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.
March 13-15 at Broken Bow Festival, TBA
March 21 at Wilburton, 4:00 p.m.
March 23 at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.
March 24 vs. Red Oak, 4:00 p.m.
March 27 vs. Savanna, 4:00 p.m.
March 30-April 1 at Atoka Woodbat Tournament, TBA
April 3 at Stuart, 6 p.m.
April 6-8 vs. Coal Mining Tournament, Hartshorne/Wilburton, TBA
April 11 vs. Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.
April 13 at Allen, 4:30 p.m.
April 14 vs. Seminole, 1 p.m.
April 14 vs. Atoka, 5 p.m.
April 18 vs. Vian, 4:30 p.m.
April 20 vs. Wilburton, 4 p.m.
April 21 at Coalgate, 1 p.m.
April 27-28 at Districts, TBA
May 4-6 at Regionals, TBA
May 11-13 at State, TBA
