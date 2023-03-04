WILBURTON — Fans erupted in chants of “OKC! OKC! OKC!” as the Lady Miners roared and waved laminated tickets.
No. 18 Hartshorne faced off against No. 11 Okemah in a winner-takes-all Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A Area IV consolation final, where the Lady Miners held on for a 74-69 win to advance to the state tournament.
Coach Shane Hackler said he was extremely proud of the resiliency of his team to punch their ticket, especially overcoming a slow start at the beginning of the season.
“They’re young, but they work hard,” he said. “We started out a little bit slow this year in December and we had some problems. (But) we come together, they figured out that they can actually do it and work together, and we’re successful that way.”
And Hackler made sure and credited his opponents for the instant-classic game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for that coach, he’s a great guy too,” he said. “That’s the way it should be to go to state. It was great.”
Okemah jumped out early with an 11-5 run, forcing a timeout with 4:52 to play in the first quarter. After the break, Lexis Vicars and Brooke Surginer helped cut the deficit down to two points. But another Lady Panthers run gave Okemah the 21-11 lead after the opening period.
In the second period, Alanna Williams became a spark plug for the Lady Miners — igniting a 10-2 run that saw Hartshorne cut the deficit back down to two points. Williams continued to light it up, with assistance from Surging and Jayda Moore to give Hartshorne the lead late in the half.
But Okemah found one more push, making a layup at the buzzer to lead 36-35.
“At the halftime in the locker room, we talked about defense. It’s what got us here,” Hackler said. “Just keep on pressure, pressure, pressure...and we did that tonight.”
Williams — who finished the night with 41 points — wasted no time in continuing her hot streak after the break, opening up the third quarter with a swishing three that put the Lady Miners back in the lead and sent Hartshorne fans into a frenzy.
Moore later hit another triple for Hartshorne, but Okemah kept pace on the scoreboard. Surginer added a bucket under the basket, followed by another swishing three from Williams to give the Lady Miners a six-point lead with 5:03 to play.
The Lady Panthers began chipping away once more, trimming the deficit back down to two points with two minutes left in the third. After a back and forth in the quarter’s final minutes, it’d be Hartshorne leading 56-50 behind another big three from Williams.
Okemah opened the fourth with a big three, but a free throw from Williams kept the Lady Miners up by four points. Surginer later added a pair of foul shots, followed by a fast-break bucket by Williams to go up six — but another Okemah three cut it in half with under five minutes to play.
Williams nailed another three on the next trip down, forcing an Okemah timeout as the Miner faithful erupted. The Lady Panthers closed in, but a triple from Sofia Camp created some separation once more.
As the time ticked down, Okemah would be forced to foul and send Hartshorne to the free throw line — with the Lady Miners hitting their shots to seal away the win.
Williams led the way in scoring, followed by Surginer with 15 points, Moore, Camp and Addie Budzinsky with five points each, Vicars with two points, and Alexis Hoover with a free throw.
Hartshorne advances to the OSSAA Class 2A State basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, with the quarterfinal round taking place Tuesday.
This will be the seventh trip to the state tournament for the Lady Miners in school history, with the last appearance coming in 2022. It’ll be a short turnaround for Hartshorne, and Hackler said they will have to contend with the injury of Camp — who hurt her shoulder on a loose ball foul.
But Hackler said the Lady Miners will approach it the way they’ve tackled adversity all season — together.
“It’s next man up. We’re going to step up and do the same thing we’ve been doing,” he said. “Just pressure.”
