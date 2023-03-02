The Lady Miners are one win away.
Hartshorne has dug its way into the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A Area IV finals on Friday in Wilburton, looking to punch their ticket back to the state tournament.
The Lady Miners are ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, with a 17-6 record so far on the season. They’ve powered their way to district and regional tournament crowns to put themselves in perfect position to advance to Oklahoma City
Hartshorne coach Shane Hackler said after their hot start to the playoffs, the Lady Miners’ game plan has been simple — but always on the attack.
“We just try to be aggressive give a lot of effort and keep it simple,” he said. “We try to play at a high pace with high intensity.”
The Lady Miners will be looking to advance to the top tournament for the seventh time in program history, with the last trip coming in 2021.
Standing in the way of Hartshorne’s hopes to return to state are the Preston Lady Pirates. Boasting a record of 23-5, the Lady Pirates are ranked as the No. 5 team in Class 2A.
Preston made its way into the area tournament with wins over Mounds, Morrison, and Okemah. But they’ll face a Lady Miners team that has seen just as hot of a start to the postseason.
The Lady Pirates are looking for their 30th trip to the state tournament in program history, with the latest appearance in 2017.
But whatever the result, the team that falls in Friday’s game isn’t out of contention just yet. They’ll get the chance to rebound in the area consolation finals on Saturday for the final sport in the tournament.
The OSSAA Class 2A Area IV tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Wilburton. The two winners will advance to the Class 2A State tournament March 7-11 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete girls Class 2A Area IV tournament bracket:
THURSDAY
G1: Pocola vs. Pawnee, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Healdton vs. Okemah, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Hartshorne vs. Preston, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.