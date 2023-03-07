OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lady Miners gave a steely look into the face of their opponents, and never backed down.
No. 18 Hartshorne faced off against No. 2 Amber-Pocasset (28-2) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena on Tuesday, where the Lady Miners fell 54-32 after a fourth-quarter surge by the Lady Panthers.
Amber-Pocasset struck first, but Hartshorne responded with points from Jayda Moore and Alanna Williams to take the 4-3 lead. Williams and Moore later added another bucket each on the way to a 7-6 Hartshorne lead after the defensive first quarter.
In the second quarter, Amber-Pocasset rocketed out front behind an 11-0 run to begin the period. But Williams ended it as she was fouled on a made bucket, sinking the free throw to cut into the deficit.
The Lady Miners took over in the period’s final four minutes, allowing only five points for the Lady Panthers — while points from Williams and Brooky Surginer erased the Amber-Pocasset lead down to a 22-20 score at the break.
Moore opened the second half in a big way for the Lady Miners, drilling a corner three to jump into the lead. The Lady Panthers responded with a quick 5-0 run to put themselves back out in front. Moore hit another swishing three in transition as Hartshorne closed in, But an 8-2 run for the Lady Panthers made it a 35-28 Amber-Pocasset lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Surginer got Hartshorne moving in the fourth quarter, with free throws and a steal-and-score cutting into the deficit. But the Lady Panthers answered with a big run, taking a 17-point lead into the game’s final minutes.
The Lady Miners never stopped fighting, but it’d be the Lady Panthers holding on for the win.
Williams led the way for Hartshorne with 16 points, followed by Moore with nine points, Surginer with six points, and Hoover with a free throw.
The Lady Miners finish the season with a record of 18-8, district, regional, and area consolation titles, and a state quarterfinal appearance.
