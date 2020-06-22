Hayden Curliss and Magnum Morris are a long way from home and set to compete in the 11th Annual World Finals and National Championship combined event scheduled for June 24-27.
The Hartshorne incoming juniors have been competing for quite some time and traveled to La Crosse, Wis., to fish on a large stage. The Bass Federation and Fishing League Worldwide will work together to manage the dual event, which draws more than 300 teams to the area.
Coach Jim Curliss said the trip took about 12 hours, but his anglers immediately got to work during the pre-fishing days.
"We caught several fish and there’s a lot of things biting,” Curliss said. "Bullfrog, catfish, pike, and bass — we did pretty good as far as the bass fishing goes.”
Curliss said that the bass in northern states are a little different in size compared to their Oklahoma counterparts, as a 4-pound bass is considered quite the catch.
But in a tournament where standings can come down to ounces, Curliss said picking fishing locations is key.
"We try to learn the lake or in this instance a river. It’s like a big maze trying your way around,” he said. "You try to get as many areas as you can to have more competition. It’s going to be pounds and ounces, you get three bass in this tournament. Largemouth, smallmouth, or spotted, and they have to be at least 14 inches long.”
The Miners are using the first part of this week to find just the right spot to drop anchor, and are equipped with a multitude of bait and tackle to use, depending on what works best.
"We like to use whatever they’re biting on. We’re pretty versatile but we’re shallow water fishers by nature,” Curliss said. "We’re going to put on heavy line and fish shallow.”
And if everything can go according to plan, Curliss believes his team has a really good shot.
"There’s not a whole lot of pressure on us right now. You can’t win a tournament on the first day, but you can lose it,” he said. "Hopefully, if we get those areas to ourselves, I think we’ll do pretty good."
The tournament will start Wednesday, and teams are guaranteed the chance to drop their lines through Friday. That is when the cuts will be made, with the finalists fishing for gold on Saturday.
But while the competition will be stiff, both Hayden Curliss and Morris had but one thing on their minds.
“(We’re) just ready to go out and fish,” they said.
Curliss said that in addition to the hard work of his team, the Hartshorne anglers couldn’t have made the trip without generous donations from those around the community, and have yet to have to spend out of pocket. He stressed that it was through that generosity that gives the Miners the tools to succeed.
"We certainly are grateful to have the friends we have and the businesses around the area that we do,” Curliss said. "We really appreciate them.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
