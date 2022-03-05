OKLAHOMA CITY—Trinity Wiseman stepped up to the line with 9.6 seconds remaining, and took a deep breath.
She gave a quick dribble, cocked back her arm, and let the ball fly — swish.
That was the final stamp on a 53-51 comeback win that led to the Lady Panthers earning the first state championship in Pittsburg High School history.
“We do that a lot in practice, and if we don’t make it, we have to run,” Wiseman said. “So in my head, I was like ‘this is my time to actually show that we do that in practice.’ Even making one just helped a lot."
No. 3 Pittsburg (30-0) stared down defending champion No. 1 Lomega (24-6) in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State Tournament championship on Saturday, and never lost sight of their goal.
Coach Jim Jenson said he was speechless following the win, the fourth for him as a head coach.
“It’s just unexplainable,” he said. “It’s one of the most awesome feelings there are. I’m lucky enough to do it four times, four different schools. Just, no words.”
But as his thoughts came flooding to the forefront, he said he couldn't have been prouder of his group of Lady Panthers.
“We got the first win ever, and then we go all the way and get it done,” Jenson said. “Their hearts are so big. We didn’t look real good, didn’t look sharp in the first half — but we hung around.
Lomega started the game with a bucket, but Pittsburg answered with a bucket from Camryn Graham and a three from Katie Allen to take an early lead.
The Lady Raiders responded with a 6-0 run, but Allen and Camryn Graham added in a pair of buckets to trim the lead down to 14-12 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Pittsburg hit back-to-back threes from Catyn Graham and Wiseman as the two teams battled back and forth. Later, Catyn Graham added two more threes in succession to put the Lady Panthers in the lead.
But the Lady Raiders rattled off two quick threes of their own in the last 90 seconds of the half to take a 30-25 lead over Pittsburg heading into the locker room.
Tori Kilburn opened up the second half with a bucket for the Lady Panthers, but Lomega rattled off a 5-0 run to try to create some space. Allen next hit a corner three from the left side, but free throws for the Lady Raiders pushed the lead to seven midway through the quarter.
An errant inbounds pass led to an Allen fast break layup as the two teams seesawed points throughout much of the period. But the Lady Panthers kept chipping away, and used a 10-2 run capped by a deep missile three from Catyn Graham to tie the game 42-42 heading into the game’s final eight minutes.
Lomega opened the fourth with a pair of baskets, but the Lady Panthers kicked their offense to another level in response.
Kilburn drilled a triple, followed by five quick points from Wiseman to put Pittsburg back out in front. The Lady Panthers worked deliberately on the offensive end of the floor, taking their time as the seconds ticked off the clock.
But the Lady Panthers never lost their cool, and used the free throw from Wiseman and staunch defense to seal away the championship win.
"(Jenson) was just like 'you've got to believe.' And that's what we did out there," Catyn Graham said.
And as for Pittsburg's lone senior, Wiseman said she's grateful that she gets to end her high school career as a state champion.
"It feels absolutely amazing," she said. "Everybody doubted us, and then we come out 30-0 and win a gold ball. It feels amazing."
Catyn Graham led the way with 15 points, followed by Kilburn with 13 points, Allen with 11 points, Wiseman with nine points, and Camryn Graham with five points.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.