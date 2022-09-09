The Buffs exploded out of the gate, and Never
5A-No. 1 McAlester (3-0) hosted 4A Ada (1-1) at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Buffs took shutout the Cougars 34-0 for the rivalry win..
The Cougars won the toss and elected to give McAlester the ball first. The Buffs made quick work of marching down the field, but would soon find themselves in a fourth down situation with five yards to go from the Ada 38-yard line.
McAlester put the ball into the hands of Erik McCarty, who rumbled around any would-be tacklers for the score. Ada took over possession, and the Cougars soon found themselves in a fourth down situation of their own.
But the Black Death Defense from McAlester made sure the Cougars didn’t have a similar result — with Braden Bumphus knocking down the last pass to make it a 7-0 McAlester lead ager the opening quarter.
The Buffs quickly got going in the second quarter, and capped off a drive with quarterback Caden Lesnau scrambling for a four-yard score to make it 14-0.
Ada’s offensive answer fell short on the next possession, and the Cougars would be forced to punt again. After a gratuitous bounce, the Buffs took over on the Ada 47. But this possession wouldn’t last long, as Blaze Baugh burst through the defense as he rumbled for the score and 21-0 halftime lead.
After a defensive start to the second half, McAlester got its motor running on its second possession. Lesnau lobbed a short screen pass over the middle to McCarty, and he leapt over defenders as he tumbled 47 yards for a touchdown and 28-0 lead after three quarters.
The Buffs later added a pass to Jaxon Lauerman for the nine yard score, and the defense held up its end of the bargain to complete the shutout.
