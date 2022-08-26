5A-No. 2 McAlester is hosting 4A-No. 9 Broken Bow at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Buffs lead 15-7 at the half.
Defenses from both teams held strong during the games opening minutes, keeping it a scoreless ballgame. But the Buffs were the first to break the ice, as Caden Lesnau threaded a dime down the middle to a wide-open Jaxon Lauerman for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
The McAlester defense next held strong and forced Broken Bow to punt, and a gratuitous bounce put the Buffs on their own 47 to start the drive as Lance Stone then rolled out at quarterback and McAlester began driving downfield.
Stone would tuck the ball under his arm and found a hole parted for him by the offensive line. He used the opportunity to rumble 31 yards for the second touchdown of the night for the Buffs, and recorded a successful two-point conversion to put the Buffs up 15-0.
But Broken Bow battled right back, as quarterback Christian Brumley threw a long dart down the field. The ball bounced just out of the hands of the McAlester defender and right into the hands of Brumley’s intended target — who took it into the end zone for the 15-7 score after the opening quarter.
The McAlester defense continued to hold its own in a rough and tumble second quarter. Chaz Bradley nabbed two interceptions for the Buffs, as they successfully kept Broken Bow from scoring as both teams headed into the locker room for the break.
Lesnau is 5-8 for 81 yards and a score, while Lauerman is leading the McAlester receivers with three catches for 55 yards. Stone is leading the ground game, using three carries for 36 yards and the score.
