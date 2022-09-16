In their first game at home, the Miners never gave up the fight.
Hartshorne (1-2) hosted Henryetta (1-2) in homecoming action at Butler-Jennings Field, where the Miners fell 46-28 in a back and forth battle.
The Knights struck first, driving down the field and using a short-yardage run for the score. After a successful two-point conversion, they’d take an early 8-0 lead.
But the Miners punched right back, with Jackson Moody finding Kelby Thomason for the 25-yard touchdown. Hartshorne then used a successful two-point conversion to Brett Lindley, and tied up the game at 8-8.
But the Knights would have the final say toward the end of the period, scoring once more on the way to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. They kept that momentum going into the second quarter, using a 70-yard score to jump out to a 24-8 lead.
But as Henryetta looked to put together another drive, Hartshorne’s Gus Miller nabbed an interception and returned it deep into Knights territory. Just two plays later, Moody tucked the ball in his arm and rumbled 24 yards to the house to make it a 24-14 game.
The Knights answered on their next possession, but the Miners squashed the two-point conversion attempt to make it a 30-14 deficit. That’s when Hartshorne shifted into another gear, marching down the field in a drive that included a successful fourth down and five conversion in enemy territory.
The Miners drive would be capped off by Acetin Rowell, who powered across the plane from the one to make it a 10-point deficit. Henryetta’s next offensive possession met an ill fate, as Miller nabbed his second interception of the night — this time returning it from midfield all the way into the end zone for a pick six.
Henryetta used the remaining seconds to march down the field and attempt the score, but those hopes were extinguished with Miller securing his third interception of the night — taking a 30-28 Henryetta lead into the locker room.
The Miners came out of the half and turned up the defense yet another notch, including Kannon Osier earning a sack and the defense adding in blocked punt to cap off a scoreless third quarter.
But the Knights finally broke the ice in the fourth quarter, scoring a pair of scores to seal away the win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
