McAlester (4-0, 1-0) is on the road at Del City (4-0, 1-0) in the battle of the two top-ranked teams in Class 5A, where the Buffs trail 14-13 at the half.
The Eagles struck first off a 44-yard touchdown pass over the middle to jump into the early lead. They next recovered a fumble on McAlester’s first play of the following drive, and used that opportunity to score once more for the 14-0 lead late into the opening quarter.
But as the Eagles kicked off, the Buffs punched back. Blaze Baugh scooped up the ball at his own 10-yard line, and rumbled all the way down the right sideline for the 90-yard kickoff return and trim the deficit to seven points heading into the second quarter.
The Buffs found an offensive momentum on their next drive, but would face a fourth down and 10 to go from the Eagle 30. That’s when quarterback Caden Lesnau found Erik McCarty alone on an island down the left side for the score.
A penalty gave McAlester an opportunity to go for a two-point conversion, but McCarty would be stopped just short of the goal line. Defenses settled in for the remainder of the half and refused to budge, leading to a narrow 14-13 Del City lead at the half.
Lesnau is 4-of-7 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown, while McCarty has the one catch for the 30-yard score. McCarty also leads the running game with 11 carries for 40 yards, followed by Baugh with five carries for 20 yards.
The second half is on the way next. This post will be updated following the conclusion of the game.
