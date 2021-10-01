Class 5A-No. 1 McAlester (4-0, 1-0) is hosting Tulsa East Central (3-1, 0-1) in district play at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, with the Buffs leading 48-0 at the half.
The Buffs got the ball first to start the game, and wasted no time in getting their offense moving down the field. That’s when quarterback Trent Boatright tossed a pass toward Eli Chatman, who bolted out into an open field for a 42-yard score.
After quick work from the McAlester defense, the offense got back going once again. As the Buffs marched down the field, it’d be Erik McCarty punching through the defense for his first score of the night.
The Buffs kept the accelerator to the floor, and on the next offensive series, Dakota Moton pushed his way into Cardinal territory — and followed it up with 33-yard run up the middle for another McAlester score and a 20-0 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Buffs decided to air out the ball a little more. Boatright slung the ball toward the end zone, where it was subsequently caught by Lleyton Bass to extend the McAlester lead.
As the Cardinals took over on offense, the formidable Black Death Defense made sure their opponents had nowhere to go and forced them to punt. But that move would also prove costly, as Caden Lesnau scooped up the ball and ran circles around would-be tacklers for the 50-yard touchdown.
The scoring bonanza continued, as a run by McCarty and another dime from Boatright to Cale Prather put two more scores on the board — leading to a 48-0 lead at the half.
Boatright has completed 11 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, with Prather recording 40 of those yards. Meanwhile, McCarty has seven carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Moton with 81 yards and a score on four carries.
The second half is coming up. This post will be updated after the game.
