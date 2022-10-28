Third-ranked McAlester (7-1, 4-1) is on the road at Sapulpa (5-3, 3-2) Friday, where Buffs and Cheiftans are locked in a 14-14 tie at the half.
McAlester won the toss and elected to receive the ball to start the game. Caden Lesnau turned left, tossing a short pass to Ethan Watkins. Watkins bolted down the field, and rumbled 47-yards to put the Buffs on the board first.
Sapulpa took over on offense, but soon found itself backed up toward its own goal line. The Cheiftans attempted a pass, but McAlester's Malachi Wrice stole the ball out of the air and returned it 11 yards to put the Buffs up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Chieftans answered on the following drive with a high-arcing, floating pass into the endzone to cut into the deficit. Sapulpa would find success on its following drive, tying up the game at 14-14.
Defensive efforts took hold for the second quarter of play, keeping the two teams deadlocked heading into the locker room break.
Lesnau is 4-of-6 passing for 85 yards and a score, with Watkins leading receivers with two catches for 62 yards.
McCarty leads the ground game with eight carries for 48 yards, while Blaze Baugh has five rushes for 35 yards.
The second half is on the way next. This post will be updated following the conclusion of the game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.