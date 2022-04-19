Charlette Moss smiled as tears welled up following a dominant win on McAlester’s senior night.
The McAlester girls soccer coach said her daughter being a senior in Tuesday’s 4-0 home win against Edison made it a little more special for her — but she was happy for the entire group.
“This class of seniors has really done a good job cementing our program and putting us on the map,” Moss said. “They’ve grown up playing together and one of them is my kid so it feels great for them to get to finish on their home field with a solid win.”
McAlester (12-2, 4-2) dominated possession from the start in the District 5A-3 win against Edison (5-8, 2-4).
The Lady Buffs kept the ball for the vast majority of the game on the way to putting up triple the amount of shot on goal as their opponents.
Moss said she liked seeing her team be more consistent finishing shots and wearing down the opposition with possession.
“I told the girls tonight that we needed all the pieces to come together at the same time — finishing and possessing in the same game and I felt like they did that,” Moss said.
Senior Mariah Guyer found some space in the opening minutes and tried to cross a pass that was tipped away to end the scoring threat. She got loose again on the right side a minute later before another crossing pass got tipped away.
McAlester kept the ball in the scoring end and got the first corner kick of the game with Caity Clark missing a chance just outside the left post.
Moments later, Guyer increased pressure and got behind the defense before her shot drifted inches outside the post with 29 minutes left.
Edison threatened to score a couple times in the next few minutes. Ava Montgomery got loose for a shot that McAlester’s Emma Harrison easily saved, then Edison saw a crossing pass on a decent chance get knocked away.
But McAlester regained momentum with consecutive corner kicks as Milligan’s header got tipped away and Guyer’s rebound kick sailed just inches left of the post.
Carsyn Gragg then got McAlester on the board after collecting a loose ball and dropping in a shot from 25 yards out with about 17 minutes left until halftime.
McAlester kept pounding the ball into the offensive end along the sideline and into the box, getting another cross and a shot that just missed wide.
Addy Nooner then got behind the last defender and sent a pass across the middle for Elizabeth Milligan to finish it off with a goal near the left post.
The Lady Buffs dominated possession in the first half on the way to the two-goal advantage at the break, but possession time evened a little to start the second half.
Neither team kept the ball in the scoring end much to open the second half before McAlester started taking it down the side again.
McAlester continued winning the edge and Guyer was able to find a ball in the box before sending it in for a goal and a 3-0 lead with 32:36 left in the game.
Rihanna Kelly drilled a shot from 20 yards out to extend McAlester’s lead to four scores with about 21 minutes remaining that got the crowd on its feet yet again.
Moss said after clinching the program’s first playoff appearance last year, she hopes to build on momentum from the district win and keep rolling the postseason.
“I’m hoping that we can continue that consistency moving forward into the playoffs and take it as deep into the playoffs as we can,” Moss said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
