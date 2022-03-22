The Lady Buffs stayed on the attack.
McAlester (7-0) hosted Glenpool (2-3) at Hook Eales Stadium on Tuesday night, with the Lady Buffs earning the 1-0 win.
Glenpool started to apply pressure, taking a shot early on in the first half. But their shot would be easily cleared, keeping the game scoreless for the opening minutes.
But McAlester returned the favor, going on its own offensive attack.
Addy Nooner dribbled down the left side before passing into the middle. There, Elizabeth Milligan received the pass and booted the ball into the left side of the goal beyond the outstretched hands of the Glenpool keeper with just more than 21 minutes to go in the half.
Defensive efforts would take over for the rest of the half, but not before the Lady Buffs attempted a few more shots — including an attempt from Allison Bond that was cleared by Glenpool at the last moment of the play, leading to a 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, McAlester turned up the dial on its intensity. The Lady Buffs played aggressive, attacking the goal at every opportunity. Mariah Guyer and Nooner each attempted shots, but they would be just saved by the opposing keeper.
Defensive efforts for the Lady Buffs also eliminated any potential scoring threats, up until the game's final seconds. Glenpool would take one final shot, but it would be saved by Emma Harrison in the goal to help secure the win.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll hit the road to take on Will Rogers in Tulsa, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
