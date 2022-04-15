The Lady Buffs hit the gas, and didn’t look back.
McAlester (11-2, 3-2) faced off against Del City (1-10, 0-5) in district play at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, with the Lady Buffs pushing out to the 8-0 win.
The Lady Buffs started the attack early, constantly putting pressure on the Lady Eagles. McAlester would find success as Rihanna Kelly booted the ball into the back of the net for the opening score.
Later, a foul in the box would lead to a penalty kick for the Lady Buffs. Allison Bond attempted the kick, but it would be just blocked twice to stay out of the goal. That’s when Mariah Guyer squared up and took her shot that sailed into the goal for the score.
McAlester stayed aggressive in taking shots on the goal as time counted down. But the Lady Buffs would get one more before the half as a shot from Jaidyn Bledsoe soared into the goal for the 3-0 lead at the horn.
The second half started defensively with neither team willing to relent. But it was the Lady Buffs who continued to pressure the Lady Eagles and take more shots on the goal.
The aggression payed off later in the half, with Guyer notching her second goal of the game with less than 20 minutes to play in the match. Caity Clark added in a hard-kicked goal of her own for good measure with 11:11 left to play.
McAlester would be awarded another penalty kick late in the half, and Addy Nooner stepped up to take the attempt. She had no trouble, and easily put the ball in the back of the net.
The Lady Buffs weren't done yet, as Bledsoe used another opportunity to score her second goal of the game and Mackenzie Moss added in one of her own in the game's final minute on the way to the dominant win.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will host Tulsa Edison in Senior Night on Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium with kickoff at 6 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.