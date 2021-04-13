The Lady Buffs are on a roll.
McAlester girls soccer faced off against Durant at Hook Eales Stadium on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs taking the hard-fought 3-1 win to stay unbeaten in district play and come one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in program history.
McAlester wasted no time in starting its attack, and hit pay dirt when Mariah Guyer sent a shot sailing into the net for the first score of the game. The Lady Buffs continued to keep their foot on the accelerator, leading to a 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the physicality of the game increased as Durant tried to keep the Lady Buffs away from the net. Guyer and Elizabeth Milligan took a pair of shots, but would be saved in the goal by the Lady Lions.
Durant then tried to equalize, but Emma Harrison denied those attempts with notable saves in the goal.
The tough, physical game continued and resulted in a yellow card for Durant. Later, a penalty near the goal resulted in a kick for McAlester, were Allison Bond drilled the ball past the keeper for the score.
After an injury stoppage that saw McAlester’s Lyliana Perez having to be carried off the field, the Lady Buffs responded with a renewed fervor for their fallen teammate. That’s when Caity Clark booted another shot into the net to extend the lead.
Durant would score another that just missed being deflected by Harrison’s fingertips, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Lady Buffs held strong for the win.
McAlester now holds a 10-2 record with a perfect 4-0 in district play. The Lady Buffs will next hit the road for games at Memorial and Carl Albert before returning home to host Bishop Kelley on April 23 in the final regular season game.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
