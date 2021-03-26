For the Lady Buffs, it was good to be home.
McAlester faced off against Poteau in the first match of the season at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Lady Buffs took a decisive 10-0 win.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Buffs to put themselves on the scoreboard, as Addy Nooner used back-to-back goals within 60 seconds of each other just minutes into the match.
McAlester kept the pressure on the Lady Pirates by controlling time of possession. Later, the Lady Buffs took advantage of a corner kick, with Mariah Guyer head butting the air-born ball to send it into the net and give McAlester the 3-0 lead.
The Lady Buffs continued to keep the accelerator pressed as they created multiple looks and shots toward the goal.
As the Lady Buffs kept attacking the goal, the Lady Pirates were able to hold off the McAlester salvo. That is until Nooner broke away from the pack, passing the ball in transition to Guyer for the goal.
McAlester, eager for more, kept pushing against Poteau, and a long shot by Catie Clark found its way into the goal for the 5-0 lead at the break.
The Lady Buffs kept that same intensity heading into the second half, as Nooner once again found her way beyond the defense and into the net for the hat trick.
The scoring barrage continued for McAlester later in the half, as Nooner sent a corner kick toward Lyliana Perez, who used a header to send the ball into the goal. Nooner followed that up with a chip shot from the right side the next trip down.
But the Lady Buffs weren’t done scoring just yet, as Mackenzie Moss later added a goal herself, followed by Guyer with a hat trick of her own to put an exclamation point on the McAlester win.
Nooner led the way with four goals, followed by three from Guyer, and Clark, Perez, and Moss with one goal apiece.
McAlester will next hit the road to face off against Glenpool and Tulsa Edison before returning home to Hook Eales Stadium to host Shawnee on April 9.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.