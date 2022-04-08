The Lady Buffs fought to the very end.
McAlester (9-2, 1-2) hosted Tulsa Memorial (5-3, 3-0) in district action on Friday, with the Lady Buffs falling in penalty kicks 3-0.
The Lady Buffs worked methodically, looking for any opportunity they had at the net. Caity Clark sent a pass toward the middle where Mariah Guyer used a header to take a shot at the goal — but it went just over the top to keep the game scoreless.
Later, Guyer passed over to Addy Nooner, who booted a 30-yard shot toward the net, but it would be saved by the Memorial keeper. On the other end, the Lady Chargers looked to put themselves on the board. However, Emma Harrison denied the attempt and gave the ball back to the Lady Buffs.
McAlester would get one more shot attempt, but it would be just saved — leading to a 0-0 score at the half.
The Lady Buffs kept attacking in the second half, with multiple shot attempts being just off target to keep the game scoreless after full time. Nooner and Clakr both had great attempts during extra time, but those shots would be saved to force penalty kicks.
And during the penalty kicks, Memorial hit its first three to take the win over McAlester.
The Lady Buffs will return to action on Tuesday as they hit the road to face Shawnee, before returning home to McAlester to host Del City on Friday.
