Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, northeast Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee and Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek, Mayes, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 454 PM CDT, The heavy rain has ended. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Widespread rain estimates between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen with 7 to 11 inches estimated in several locations. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Muskogee... Okmulgee... Wagoner... Bristow... Okemah... Eufaula... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Okfuskee... Glenpool... Coweta... Henryetta... Fort Gibson... Checotah... Drumright... Chouteau... Haskell... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&