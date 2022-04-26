The Lady Buffs are headed to state.
McAlester hosted their Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A girls golf regional on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs qualifying for the top tournament.
The Lady Buffs scored a 390 as a team, placing themselves in fourth place in the team standings. Durant took the top spot with a 319, followed by Bishop Kelley with 327, Claremore with 386, Sapulpa finished fifth with 395, followed by Ardmore with a 413.
Aubrey House led the way for McAlester, earning the individual regional championship with a 70 on the day — four strokes better than her regional preview the day before. Emily Shelton finished with a 95 for the Lady Buffs, followed by Abigail Brown with 107, Taylor Fox with 118, and Katie Limore rounded things out with a 146.
Durant’s Scarlet Sturch finished in second place with a 74, followed by her teammate Mikacla Karanja and Bishop Kelley’s Peyton Coburn with 75 each.
Outside of the team qualifiers, Collinsville’s Amande Lee punched her ticket to state with a 79, followed by Grove’s Lydia Crawford with a 100, Coweta’s Courtney Scott and Kaitlin Beddall with 100 and 106, respectively, and Shawnee’s Katlyn Garcia and Kanynn Kaseca with a 108 and 109.
The OSSAA Class 5A Girls State Golf Tournament will take place May 5-6 at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.
