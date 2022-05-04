The Lady Buffs are making a statement.
McAlester had a showdown against the field of competition during the first day of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Girls Golf State Tournament on Wednesday, with the Lady Buffs battling and senior Aubrey House leading the field.
Coach Justin Bond said he was proud of the effort from the Lady Buffs, especially doing so on the state’s biggest stage.
“We have kind of two different things going on. Aubrey put herself in a great position for a state championship — that was her objective today,” Bond said. “And the team objective was experience for the other girls, being the first time all of them making it to this tournament.
"I think we did pretty good, this is a hard course,” he continued. “I think the girls are seasoned and better for having experienced what we’re experiencing here int he state tournament."
The Lady Buffs combined for a team score of 390 in the first 18 of 36 holes of competition to put themselves in seventh. Individually, House finished with a 71, followed by Emily Shelton with a 103, Abigail Brown and Taylor Fox with a 108 each, and Katie Limore with a 132.
House also placed herself as the leader with her score, which was a goal she had set for the day. Durant’s Mikaela Karanja — last year’s individual champion — shot a 72 to finish the day in second, followed by Natalie Bolnien with a 73, and Duncan’s JJ Gregston and Durant’s Scarlet Sturch rounding out the top five with 74 each.
Bond said it was going to be yet another challenging day in the final round as the Lady Buffs continue to chase down their goals and dreams.
“We want to be cool, calm, and confident,” Bond said. “(The team) said ‘I thought it was cool, calm, and collected?’ But we’re going to use confident, because we need to be confident in what we do.”
Teams will regroup and rest before returning to the course 10 a.m. on Thursday for the final 18 holes — weather permitting — where a team and individual state champion will both be crowned by the end of the day.
And seeing as golf is a very mental game, Bond said it’ll be up to the Lady Buffs to stay in the moment as they focus on the task at hand.
“Stay cool, calm, and confident, and just get to the next shot,” he said. “You do it one shot at a time. You can’t think about doing it 18 holes, all you can handle is that one shot. That’s what our mentality is going to be — one shot at a time."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.