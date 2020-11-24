The Lady Buffs have made it to the starting line, and they’re ready to stampede out of the gate.
Basketball season is set to begin next week, and McAlester coach Jarrod Owen said things have been going well for his team in practice. He also said, with the way things are going, he expects the Lady Buffs to hit the ground running from the very first game.
“It’s been pretty good. We’re going to be a little more athletic, as far as speed-wise,” Owen said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that can really run.”
Owen said that because of the athleticism, they’ve been speeding up the tempo in practice. He also said that his Lady Buffs have been hitting the hardwood with a lot of tenacity and drive.
“We’ve really gotten after each other. It’s been really, really competitive,” Owen said. “I really like what I’ve seen out of this young group so far.
"The tempo is as fun as it’s been, as fast as it’s been since I’ve been here,” he added.
Things are going to look different for McAlester this season, with a lot of new faces on the floor. Owen said it won’t take long to see some of the younger talent in action, and that his team has been steadily building itself since the very first practice.
“Some of them are going to have to play in big roles early this year, and we set that precedent (on) Day One. They’ve accepted every challenge, and just really have gotten better and better every day,” Owen said. “A lot of them have really surprised me, and I’m proud of them so far.”
Owen mentioned Madigan Griffith as having stepped up as an young leader who has developed her skills quickly throughout the early practices. He also named Emma Harrison, Kynli Jones, Katelynn Knight, and Jada Ponce as rising young talent for the Lady Buffs.
Then there are his upperclassmen leaders — juniors Stevie Stinchcomb, Elizabeth Milligan, and Mariah Guyer — who Owen said will be playing big roles for the Lady Buffs, as well as the return of senior Corey Alberson.
“She broke her ankle in soccer right before school was out, so she’s slowly coming back and getting her feet underneath her,” Owen said. “She’s really accepted the leadership role…and now she’s getting to where she can practice the whole time.”
Owen once again reiterated the excitement for the potential of the upcoming season. He said that with all the players that have already bought into the hard work and dedication it takes to have a successful season, it’s shaping up to be a year full of opportunity for the Lady Buffs.
“There’s a lot of kids that I’m really proud of how they’ve stepped up, how much they’ve learned in just a few short weeks that we’ve practiced,” Owen said. “I’m really excited to see what their ceiling will be when December first gets here.”
McAlester is set to start its season on Dec. 1 on the road at Hugo. The Lady Buffs will host Broken Bow on Dec. 8 for the home opener at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.