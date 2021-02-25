Stuart faced off against Velma-Alma on Thursday to advance in the Class A Area IV Tournamnet, with the Lady Hornets falling 40-35 in a close-fought battle.
The Lady Hornets broke the ice with a long-arching three from the top of the key, and it was off to the races. Both teams battled and traded buckets before defensive efforts took over. A fast break and a foul would send Stuart to the line, followed by a steal-and-score in the last seconds pushed the Lady Hornets to a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Stuart continued its defensive pressure while attacking the basket. Another triple would extend the Lady Hornet lead, and a last-second feed under the bucket put Stuart ahead 17-14 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, Velma-Alma used a scoring run to jump out ahead of Stuart. The Lady Hornets added to their own score as well, but found themselves trailing 29-20 after three quarters.
In the final period, Stuart once again turned up the heat defensively. They also got aggressive on the offensive end of the floor, attacking the basket and significantly cutting into the Lady Comet lead and dwindling it down to a single point.
As the minutes dwindled down, both teams began trading buckets and leaving it all out on the floor. But the Lady Comets would create just enough space to escape with the win.
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV AT SHAWNEE
THURSDAY
G1: Velma-Alma 40, Stuart 35
G2: Allen vs. Strother, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G3: Velma-Alma vs. Winner G2, 1 p.m.
G4: Hydro-Eakly vs. Crowder, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
AREA II AT STROUD
THURSDAY
G1: Webbers Falls 45, McCurtain 34
G2: Coyle vs. Red Oak, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G3: Webbers Falls vs. Winner G2, 1 p.m.
G4: Lomega vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
AREA IV AT BYNG
THURSDAY
G1: Cyril 35, Stringtown 21
G2: Coleman vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
G3: Cyril vs. Winner G2, 1 p.m.
G4: Varnum vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
