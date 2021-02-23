The Lady Panthers are one game away.

Pittsburg battled to the finish with Red Oak in the regional finals on Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers taking the 50-42 win to advance to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Area II finals.

Coach Matt Henry was all smiles after the game, and said he was proud of the way Pittsburg handled itself against the Lady Eagles.

"It's exciting. They're a really good team," Henry said. "(We) did a really good job of forcing some turnovers, and...we was able to settle in and go win it at the line and rebounding."

The Lady Panthers wasted no time in putting themselves on the board as Catyn Graham nailed an arcing triple to get the offense rolling. Later, after a technical foul gave Pittsburg possession of the basketball once again, Paege Kinsey swished a three of her own to help push her team out in front of the Lady Eagles 15-9 after the opening quarter.

In addition to its offense, Pittsburg also turned up the heat on the defensive end as well. Diving on the floor for loose balls and batting away passes, the Lady Panthers used the combination of play to take a 25-17 lead at the half.

Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Panthers continued their hot streak as a Graham triple put an exclamation point on an opening 7-0 run for Pittsburg. That push would see the Lady Panthers out front 35-21 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Kinsey nabbed a pass and broke away for a bucket while being fouled, sending the Lady Panther crowd into a frenzy.

Later in the quarter, the Lady Eagles began to cut into the Pittsburg lead. But the Lady Panthers stayed focused and resilient, and a multiple free throws from Graham helped seal the game and the regional title win.

Graham led the way with 22 points, followed by Kinsey with 14 points, and Trinity Wiseman with eight points.

The Lady Panthers will next play in the Area II finals on Friday at 6 p.m. against Lomega at Stroud. Henry said it won't be an easy task taking on the top team in Class B, but that his Pittsburg team is already itching to get back to work.

"These girls are going to go enjoy it tonight, I'm going to go to work on some film, and we're going to try to come up with the best game plan as possible," Henry said. "(Lomega) has a lot of talent on their team, and it's going to be a fun one to go compete."

Here are the scores and results from around the area for the Class A-B regional tournaments:

GIRLS

CLASS A

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

SATURDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G3: Wayne 42, Arkoma 28

G1: Hydro-Eakly 93, Wister 15

AT ALLEN

G4: Allen 43, Stonewall 31

G2: Velma-Alma 49, Quinton 33

MONDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G5: Quinton 37, Wayne 36

G6: Allen 57, Wister 37

TUESDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G7: Allen 43, Quinton 35 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Hydro-Eakly vs. Velma-Alma, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT RATTAN

G3: Clayton 50, Hayworth 42

G1: Crowder 54, Wright City 44

AT TUSHKA

G4: Tushka 40, Rock Creek 37

G2: Strother 45, Stuart 33

MONDAY

AT TUSHKA

G5: Stuart 47, Clayton 31

G6: Tushka 45, Wright City 44

TUESDAY

AT TUSHKA

G7: Stuart 46, Tushka 42 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Crowder 51, Strother 49 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA II

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT MCCURTAIN

G3: Leflore 62, Cameron 43

G1: Red Oak 82, McCurtain 79 (OT)

AT HENRYETTA

G4: Welch 48, Indianola 42

G2: Pittsburg 46, South Coffeyville 38

MONDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G5: Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36

G6: McCurtain 42, Welch 19

TUESDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G7: Leflore vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pittsburg 50, Red Oak 42 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT CROWDER

G3: Battiest 67, Wilson 33

G1: Kiowa 68, Maysville 19

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Stringtown 52, Midway 40

G2: Whitesboro 49, Moyers 31

MONDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G5: Battiest 43, Moyers 42

G6: Stringtown 38, Maysville 30

TUESDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G7: Stringtown 49, Battiest 39 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Kiowa vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

